Furore After Rahul Gandhi Uses 'Magician Of Balakot' and 'Magician Of Ops Sindoor' In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A huge uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “magician” while also making references to Operation Sindoor and the Balakot airstrike.

“Modi is a magician and he has run out of tricks. This was a panic reaction because the Prime Minister, at any cost, needed to send two messages. Number one, he needed to change the electoral map of India. And number two, he needed to send a message again that he is pro-women. Why he is doing that, I will leave to your imagination,” Rahul Gandhi said, causing a stir in the House.

“The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot, the magician of demonetisation, the magician of Sindoor has suddenly got caught. Why? Because he…" Rahul Gandhi added, as he was cut short briefly due to uproar in the House.

Amidst the ruckus, the Congress leader added, “Everybody knows that there is a partnership between our friend, the magician and the businessman.”

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To this, Speaker Om Birla objected, saying, “No, no you can't say this.” Rahul Gandhi retorted, “But I didn't name anyone.”

Om Birla objects to Rahul Gandhi's remarks | Image: Sansad TV

The remarks were made during debate over the Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills.

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‘Rahul Must Apologise’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks | Image: Sansad TV

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned Rahul Gandhi for the words used by him in the Parliament and called for expunging the remarks from the proceedings.

He said, “The kind of words being used by the Leader of the Opposition about the Prime Minister of this country are extremely unfortunate. I believe that no amount of condemnation of this is enough. The people of this country have made him the Prime Minister. Our party also has enough strength, and it is with that strength that he has become the Prime Minister.”