Parliament Special Session LIVE: PM Modi Speaks In Rajya Sabha; Delimitation Bill, Women’s Reservation To Face Crucial Test In Lok Sabha | Image: X

Special Parliament Session LIVE Updates: High-voltage debate on women’s reservation and delimitation on Thursday saw PM Modi pitch the quota as a long-overdue democratic reform with assurances of fairness, while Amit Shah detailed the 850-seat framework and insisted no state will lose representation despite a shift in proportional share. On the other side, Priyanka Gandhi backed 33% reservation. Still, she slammed its linkage to delimitation, questioned intent and timing, and demanded immediate implementation with sub-quotas, as the Opposition warned of political motives and alleged regional imbalance.



