Parliament Special Session LIVE: PM Modi Speaks In Rajya Sabha; Delimitation Bill, Women’s Reservation To Face Crucial Test In Lok Sabha
Parliament Special Session Day 2 Live updates: Lok Sabha debates Delimitation Bill and Women’s Reservation amendments. PM Modi, Amit Shah, Opposition leaders clash over seat expansion and quota.
- India News
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Special Parliament Session LIVE Updates: High-voltage debate on women’s reservation and delimitation on Thursday saw PM Modi pitch the quota as a long-overdue democratic reform with assurances of fairness, while Amit Shah detailed the 850-seat framework and insisted no state will lose representation despite a shift in proportional share. On the other side, Priyanka Gandhi backed 33% reservation. Still, she slammed its linkage to delimitation, questioned intent and timing, and demanded immediate implementation with sub-quotas, as the Opposition warned of political motives and alleged regional imbalance.
Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi congratulates Harivansh in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session LIVE: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “On behalf of the House, I congratulate Harivansh Narayan Singh for being elected as the Deputy Chairman for the third time. This shows the House’s deep trust in you.”
Parliament Session LIVE: PM Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha on Friday, participating in proceedings in the Upper House of Parliament. His remarks came amid ongoing debates on key legislative matters being discussed in the session.
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Parliament Session LIVE: Harivansh Narayan Singh elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha
Parliament Session LIVE: Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, following a formal selection in the Upper House.
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumes
Parliament Session LIVE: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resume
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Parliament Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi likely to address Lok Sabha at 3 pm
Parliament Session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the Lok Sabha at around 3 pm, according to parliamentary sources. His remarks are expected during the ongoing proceedings in the House, though the specific agenda for his intervention has not been officially confirmed.
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