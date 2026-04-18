G20 Satellite May Be Launched In 2027, Says ISRO Chief Narayanan | All You Need To Know

New Delhi: India is on its way to way to lead a major international space mission, with the planned launch of a dedicated satellite for the G20 grouping in 2027. Speaking at the Engineering Staff College of India, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the proposed satellite would serve G20 nations by tracking climate patterns, air pollution and weather systems. He was addressing scientists from DRDO, ISRO and the Aeronautical Society of India.

"Right now we are also working on a G20 satellite for G-20 countries, India is taking the lead role, and we are going to have the launch by the 2027 timeframe,” he said.

What Will Be Its Function

According to Narayanan, the mission is intended to provide critical data related to environmental changes, atmospheric pollution and weather forecasting, areas that are becoming increasingly important for countries across the world.

“The G20 satellite mission is progressing under India’s leadership and we expect to launch it in 2027,” he said.

Advertisement

India's Space Ambitions

The ISRO chief also underlined India’s achievements in satellite launches, saying the country remains the only one to have successfully deployed 104 satellites in a single mission without any collision. He noted that India has carried out several commercial launches over the years, placing 433 satellites belonging to 34 countries into orbit.

Narayanan added that the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil was also part of a commercial mission, showcasing the growing capability of India’s space sector.

Advertisement

Moon Landing By 2040

Narayanan said ISRO is working with a long-term goal of landing an Indian on the Moon by 2040. He said achieving that target would place India among the world’s leading space powers in areas such as launch vehicles, satellite systems, space applications and human spaceflight.

“If India is able to send a human to the Moon by 2040, the country will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s top space-faring nations,” he said.

Deepest Adventure On Earth