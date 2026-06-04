Gaderbal Police Arrest Imposter Ahead of Amarnath Yatra as Security Measures Intensify
A man posing as a government official was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal for allegedly cheating Amarnath Yatra vendors. The arrest comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's high-level security review meeting on June 8 to assess preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: In a swift pre-yatra crackdown, Ganderbal Police arrested a man accused of posing as a government official to cheat vendors and service providers linked with the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Police said that on May 27, Sonamarg station received credible inputs about Mohd Ayob Jara, son of Abdul Rehman Jara, a resident of Androola, Poonch, operating in Domail while impersonating a government employee deployed along the cave route.
Investigations revealed Jara allegedly approached visiting vendors and service providers, promising to ease their pilgrimage-related arrangements in exchange for money. By misusing a false identity, he reportedly gained the confidence of unsuspecting victims and extracted financial benefits.
Acting on the tip-off, police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe. The accused was apprehended on June 3, 2026, in Domail, officials informed.
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However, police informed that the investigation is still underway to determine the scale of the fraud and identify possible associates or victims connected to the racket. Meanwhile, authorities have urged vendors and service providers to remain cautious and verify credentials before engaging in financial transactions.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review in New Delhi on June 8, intensifying the Centre’s preparations to safeguard one of India’s most revered religious journeys.
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According to official sources, the meeting will assess the readiness of civil and security agencies tasked with ensuring the smooth conduct of the Yatra. Deployment of personnel along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, counter-terror strategies, convoy protection, emergency response, healthcare facilities, and communication systems are expected to dominate the agenda.
Special emphasis will be placed on intelligence-sharing among agencies, surveillance measures along the pilgrimage tracks, and contingency planning to address unforeseen challenges or potential threats.
Meanwhile, officials said the review is part of a broader national strategy to guarantee robust security coverage and efficient facilities for thousands of devotees expected this year. Centre aims to ensure that logistical arrangements, medical support, and rapid-response mechanisms are firmly in place before the Yatra begins.
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