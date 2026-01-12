GAIL Joins PNGRB-Led Campaign To Boost Clean Fuel Adoption Usage Across India

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has joined the nationwide #NonStopZindagi campaign under National PNG Drive 2.0, an initiative steered by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to promote the adoption of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across India, a press release from GAIL (India) Limited said on Monday.

The campaign reflects a collective commitment by key stakeholders in the natural gas ecosystem to accelerate the transition towards cleaner, safer and more efficient energy solutions for households, businesses, industries and the transport sector, the press release said.

National PNG Drive 2.0

The National PNG Drive 2.0, which is being organised from January 1 to March 31 2026, reportedly aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to increase the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket to 15% by 2030 and transition the country towards a gas-based economy. The primary objective of the campaign is to build widespread awareness and generate demand for PNG, CNG and the City Gas Distribution (CGD) ecosystem. Through focused outreach, the initiative aims to encourage adoption across domestic, commercial and industrial segments, while also strengthening the use of CNG as a preferred fuel for automobiles.

As part of the drive, PNGRB has rolled out a Unified Tariff framework under the principle of “One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff”, aimed at creating an integrated national gas transmission network with standardised and affordable transportation charges to enable wider access to natural gas. The campaign focuses on highlighting key benefits of PNG and CNG, including safety, uninterrupted supply, convenience and cost efficiency, while positioning natural gas as a cleaner alternative for domestic, commercial, industrial and transport use.

Digital engagement: A priority

To ensure maximum reach and impact, the campaign adopts an integrated engagement approach spanning digital, offline and on-ground channels to strengthen brand visibility and enable consistent communication with consumers at multiple touchpoints, the press release said. On-ground activations, such as Resident Welfare Association (RWA) toolkits and mobile van branding, will further be used to build community awareness.

Creative development is expected to focus on four segments: PNG domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial users and CNG automobile consumers.

