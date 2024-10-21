sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Despicable Act of Cowardice': BJP Vows Harshest Response To Terror Attack in J&K's Ganderbal

Published 07:33 IST, October 21st 2024

'Despicable Act of Cowardice': BJP Vows Harshest Response To Terror Attack in J&K's Ganderbal

"The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice," said Amit Shah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amit Shah
"The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice," said Amit Shah. | Image: X- @BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

07:05 IST, October 21st 2024