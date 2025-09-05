Ganesh Visarjan: Mumbai Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Check These Routes to Avoid Jam

Mumbai: As the ten-day Ganeshotsav nears its end, Mumbai is preparing for the Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi, observed on September 6, 2025. In anticipation of massive crowds and potential congestion, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on September 5, outlining extensive route restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth movement during the festivities.

Authorities are deploying 21,000 police personnel to maintain public order and security throughout the immersion processions. The Mumbai Traffic Police emphasized that Ganeshotsav is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai, drawing enormous gatherings of devotees and spectators. This leads to a significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicular activity across the city.

The traffic advisory includes specific directives for various parts of Mumbai, including South Mumbai, Central Mumbai, and the eastern suburbs. Key restrictions and diversions are as follows:

No vehicular movement will be permitted from Padmashree Govardhan Bafna Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction) to Vinoli Junction. Alternate routes include Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Nivrutti Baburao Chowk (Bata Junction), Balaram Road, Rusi Mehta Junction, Navjeevan Junction, Tardeo Circle, Nana Chowk, and Wilson Junction.

Movement is restricted from Navjeevan Junction to Kailashwasi Gajanan Vartak Chowk (M Powell Junction), with traffic diverted via Patthe Bapurao Road, Tardeo Circle, Javji Dadaji Marg, Nana Chowk, JSS Road, and Opera House Junction onto Maharshi Karve Road.

Vehicles traveling from North Mumbai to South Mumbai are encouraged to use the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, and vice versa.

Prohibited zones include Bhai Bhandarkar Chowk (Badhwar Park Junction) to Sayyed Mohammed Jamadar Chowk (Indu Clinic Junction) in both directions.

Restrictions apply to movements from Zhulelal Mandir Junction (Pandey Lane Junction) to Sant Ghadge Maharaj Chowk (Dhanpal Naka), as well as on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg and Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg in the Colaba area.

No entry for all vehicles on Hemu Kalani Marg from Umarshi Bappa Junction to Basant Park Junction, and on Gidwani Marg from Golf Club to ZAMA Chowk Chembur Naka. Heavy vehicles are barred on R.C. Marg from Maravali Church to Chembur Naka Junction.

Halts on vehicular movement from Volga Chowk to Kamal Morarka Chowk on Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg, with parking restrictions on Nathalal Parekh Marg, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Pandey Road, and Rambhau Salgaonkar Road.

If necessary, northbound traffic on Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road will be diverted from Islam Gymkhana to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

On Anant Chaturdashi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road will be closed from Gol Deol to Padamshree Govardhan Bappa Chowk (Prarthana Samaj Junction).

In a joint press conference, senior Mumbai police officials announced comprehensive security and crowd management measures for the upcoming event. Joint Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary and Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Dashrathrao Kumbhare advised the public to avoid congested areas and instead use the 12 specific bridges identified by the police for smoother transit.

To ensure public safety, a significant force will be deployed, including 18,000 constables, 3,000 Sub-Inspector rank officers, and CAPF personnel. Additionally, 538 lifeguards have been positioned for emergency response. The police will leverage technology, utilizing the city's network of approximately 10,000 CCTV cameras, Artificial Intelligence for coordination, and live social media updates to keep citizens informed. For security reasons, the use of flying drones will be prohibited in various zones. The officials also confirmed that women officers have been deployed across key locations and that they are coordinating closely with local police, urging everyone to follow the official routes for better crowd management.

In another development, the Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a bomb threat via its official WhatsApp number on Friday. The message, allegedly from the group ‘Lashkar-e-Jihadi’, warned of attacks during Anant Chaturdashi, claiming that 34 ‘human bombs’ had been placed in vehicles throughout the city and that 400 kg of RDX would be used in a major explosion. The threat also alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India.

The Mumbai Police are treating the threat with utmost seriousness and have heightened security measures across the city and state. All aspects of the threat are under thorough investigation. The police have urged citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and immediately report any suspicious activities to the authorities.