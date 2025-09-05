Updated 5 September 2025 at 14:57 IST
Mumbai on High Alert Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi As WhatsApp Bomb Threat Says ‘400 Kg RDX Planted in 34 Vehicles, 14 Terrorists Entered India’
Mumbai Police are on high alert following a bomb threat ahead of Anant Chaturdashi 2025. Massive security deployment, drone surveillance, and bomb squads activated to ensure safe Ganesh idol immersions.
Mumbai: Mumbai Police went on high alert on Friday after receiving a bomb blast threat message on the Traffic Police’s official WhatsApp number.
The message claimed that ‘human bombs’ are planted in 34 vehicles across the city and that 400 kg of RDX is placed to ensure mass destruction, killing nearly one crore people. It also alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists linked to the group Lashkar-e-Jihadi have entered India.
The threat comes just ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, when thousands of devotees gather across Mumbai for Ganesh idol immersions.
Mumbai Police have heightened security across the city and launched an investigation into the threat from all possible angles. Police have intensified checks at key locations, deployed additional forces, and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the message.
“The threat message further states that 400 kgs of RDX will be used in the blast. Mumbai Police is alert, and security across the state has been enhanced. All angles of the threat are being investigated,” Mumbai Police told ANI
This year, the festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 5 September 2025 at 11:58 IST