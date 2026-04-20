Gangotri Temple Mandates 'Panchgavya' Consumption To 'Weed Out Non-Believers' As Char Dham Yatra Begins

Uttarkashi: As the annual Char Dham Yatra officially commenced on Sunday, the Gangotri Mandir Samiti has introduced a new entry requirement: the mandatory consumption of panchgavya.

The temple committee stated that the move is designed to ensure the spiritual purity of pilgrims and to "weed out non-believers" from the sacred shrine.

The new rule requires every devotee to consume a small portion of panchgavya, a traditional mixture of five products: cow urine, dung, milk, curd, and ghee, before being granted entry into the temple premises.

“Ensuring Unshaken Spirituality”

Dharmendra Semwal, the chairperson of the Gangotri Mandir Samiti, defended the decision as a necessary step for maintaining the sanctity of the Dham.

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"This practice is aimed at ensuring that only those with unshaken spirituality and deep faith in Sanatan Dharma visit the shrine," Semwal said.

He noted that while the mixture previously reserved for priests and those entering the sanctum sanctorum, extending it to all devotees would improve faith and spiritual discipline.

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Temple authorities have stationed personnel at the main gates to administer the mixture. According to the committee, those who respect the tenets of the faith should have no issue with the purification ritual.

Divided Approach for Yatra

While the portals of both Gangotri and Yamunotri opened to the public on April 19, the entry protocols differ significantly between the two sites.

The Yamunotri Mandir Samiti has chosen not to implement a similar mandate, allowing the shrine to remain open to all registered pilgrims without a compulsory purification ritual.

The move at Gangotri follows a broader trend of tightening entry requirements across the Char Dham circuit.

Recently, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a proposal to bar non-Hindus from 47 temples under its management, requiring visitors to sign an affidavit affirming their faith

Security Measures

The 2026 Yatra season is also seeing high security and infrastructure upgrades.

Over 190 CCTV cameras, three drones, and multiple metal detectors have been deployed along the trekking routes.

To handle the expected record footfall, which saw over 17 lakh visitors to Kedarnath alone last year, the state has also stationed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and quick-response bomb disposal squads at key locations.