Gangster Naseem Durrani, Accused in Plot to Kill Chhota Rajan, Shot Dead in Encounter With Delhi Police in UP
Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with a joint team of Delhi Police and Noida STF in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in the murder of Sameer and a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan. Further details of the police operation are awaited.
- India News
- 2 min read
Bulandshahr: Notorious gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, officials said.
According to the information available, Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth, Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's office two days ago.
Following the incident, police teams had been tracking Durrani's movements and received intelligence inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr.
Acting on the inputs, a joint team of the Delhi Police and Noida STF launched an operation to apprehend him. An encounter took place during the operation, in which Durrani was killed.
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Durrani was also reportedly involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations that a contract had been taken out for the purpose.
Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited.
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