Gogi Gang Member Shot Dead In Delhi's Rohini After Jail Release, Gang War Suspected

New Delhi: A gangster was shot dead in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 17 on Saturday evening in what police suspect to be a case of gang rivalry. The incident occurred around 7:00 pm, triggering panic in the area. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, who was allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases. According to police sources, he was associated with the Gogi gang.

Preliminary investigation suggests that shooters linked to the Tillu Tajpuria gang carried out the attack. A police team reached the spot soon after the incident and cordoned off the area. Officers are scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement