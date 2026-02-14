Toddler Dies After Falling Into Open Borewell Near Hospital In Odisha

Puri: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl child died after falling into an open borewell near the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DDH) on Saturday, police said.

The child has been identified as Sayyara Nayak, the daughter of Ajay Nayak who is a resident of Narendra Kona Mangala Sahi area in Puri. According to sources, Sayyara had gone to visit her maternal uncle. The toddler allegedly slipped and fell into an uncovered borewell that had been dug near a new building under construction on the hospital campus, at a site, which is close to her maternal uncle's residence.

Family members realised she had fallen into the borewell and managed to pull her out. Local people rushed to spot soon. She was immediately taken to the government hospital nearby, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The incident has triggered panic and outrage among local residents, who have questioned the lack of safety measures at the construction site, given its proximity to a public hospital. Concerns have also been raised over lack of precautions to secure the open borewell.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Authorities are expected to investigate negligence at the site. Further details are awaited as investigation remains underway.