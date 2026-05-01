‘Garland Rapists’ Photos Before Victims’ Last Rites’: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Issues Hardline Order Amid Outrage Over Rape Cases

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday issued a strong directive to district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs), calling for swift and strict action in cases of serious crimes, particularly those involving sexual violence against women and minors.

At a high-level review meeting held at Adhiveshan Bhavan in Patna, the chief minister stressed accountability in policing and urged officers to act without delay. He directed officials to prioritise cases involving young girls and ensure visible enforcement measures. Among his instructions was a controversial remark suggesting that the photographs of accused rapists should be publicly garlanded, symbolising punishment, before the ‘terahvi’ (13th-day funeral rites) of victims.

Choudhary also asked officers to maintain greater public accessibility, instructing them to remain present in their offices between 10 AM and 2 PM, and to ensure adequate security for industrial stakeholders in the state. The directives are part of his broader “zero tolerance” stance on crime, corruption, and communal tensions since taking office.

The remarks come amid rising public anger over a series of disturbing sexual violence cases reported from different parts of Bihar in recent months. Critics and civil society groups have raised concerns over policing gaps, delayed investigations, and the pace of justice delivery.

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One of the most shocking recent incidents was reported from Saran district, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later thrown into a well by five men. The victim, a Class X student, succumbed to her injuries. According to her family, the girl was on her way to a relative’s house when she was intercepted, assaulted, and later attacked again when relatives tried to intervene.

Police confirmed that one accused has been arrested, while four others remain absconding. The case triggered protests in the village, with residents demanding immediate arrests and stronger police action. The victim’s family has alleged that at least one of the accused had previously attempted to assault the girl, raising questions about preventive action.

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In another case that sparked statewide outrage earlier this year, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant died under suspicious circumstances at a girls’ hostel in Patna. Initially believed to be a case of suicide, the investigation took a serious turn after post-mortem findings indicated that sexual assault could not be ruled out. Forensic evidence reportedly detected semen traces on the victim’s clothing.

Following protests and allegations of a cover-up, authorities constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the probe was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The hostel owner was arrested but was subsequently granted default bail after the agency failed to file a chargesheet within the mandated period.

These cases have intensified scrutiny on law enforcement and governance in the state. While the chief minister’s latest directives signal a tougher administrative posture, the effectiveness of these measures will likely be judged by outcomes on the ground with faster investigations, timely arrests, and convictions that can restore public confidence.