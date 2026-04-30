Gas Leak Horror In Pune: 20 Hospitalised After Midnight Chlorine Spread

Pune: A late-night gas leak in Pune’s Kondhwa area triggered panic after a chlorine tank at a defunct facility began leaking shortly after midnight on Wednesday, leaving at least 20 people, including two fire personnel, hospitalised with respiratory distress.

The incident occurred around 1 am in the Gangadham Chowk locality, where an abandoned chlorine tank stored in a godown of a dismantled water purification plant reportedly developed a leak. As fumes spread through the surrounding area, residents complained of breathlessness, eye irritation and uneasiness.

Emergency services were rushed to the spot, with around 30 firefighters deployed, many equipped with breathing apparatus (BA) sets, to contain the leak and secure the site. During the rescue operation, a fire officer and a firefighter also experienced breathing difficulties and had to be hospitalised.

At least 20 residents were affected by the gas exposure and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. All those admitted are reported to be stable now.

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Preliminary findings suggest that the chlorine tank had been left unattended for a prolonged period after the water purification unit was shut down. A former operator of the facility confirmed that while the plant had been dismantled, the tank remained in storage, eventually leading to the hazardous leak.

Authorities carried out evacuation measures in the immediate vicinity as a precaution while the leak was brought under control. Officials have assured that the situation is now stable and there is no ongoing risk to residents.

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