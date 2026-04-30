Delhi Court Grants Bail To I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel
Delhi Court Grants Bail To I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel
- India News
- 1 min read
A Delhi court today granted regular bail to Vinesh Chandel, director of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 13 in an alleged money laundering case.
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