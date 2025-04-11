‘Gaurav’ in Action: DRDO Nails Long-Range Glide Bomb Test From SU-30 MKI | WATCH

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully conducted the release trials of the Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) ‘Gaurav’ from April 8 to 10, 2025, marking a major milestone in India’s indigenous weapons development program. The trials were carried out from the Indian Air Force’s SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft, demonstrating the system’s readiness for operational deployment.

The trials, conducted at a test range, validated the bomb’s performance, accuracy, and integration with the IAF’s frontline fighter jet. With this success, India moved a step closer to inducting a home-grown precision strike weapon with long-range standoff capabilities.

‘Gaurav’ to Enhance India’s Strike Capabilities

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the project for the achievement. He said, “The development of ‘Gaurav’ will further enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces to a great extent.”

He also lauded the efforts of the DRDO, Indian Air Force, and Indian defence industry, highlighting their collaborative role in boosting India’s defence preparedness and technological self-reliance.

Know More About ‘Gaurav’

'Gaurav' is an air-launched glide bomb in the 1,000 kg class, designed to strike targets from long distances. It has been indigenously developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad.

‘Gaurav’ is a long-range, precision-guided glide bomb, designed and developed by DRDO to meet the future combat requirements of the Indian Air Force.