Orange Alert in Himachal: Thunderstorms, Hailstorm Hit 4 Districts, IMD Warns of More

Shimla: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in four districts of Himachal Pradesh following sudden weather fluctuations over the past 24 hours. A Yellow Alert was also issued for four other districts.

According to IMD officials, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts were placed under the Orange Alert due to the likelihood of intense weather events, while Una, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, and Hamirpur were under Yellow Alert for moderate activity.

Thunderstorms and Rainfall Hit Several Areas

In the last 24 hours, several regions including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla, and Hamirpur witnessed thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Gohar (Mandi district) with 19 mm, followed by Pandokhar (Mandi) with 14 mm. Other areas received light showers.

Hailstorms were reported in Banjar (Kullu), Sundernagar (Mandi), and some parts of the Shimla district. The sudden weather shift brought a significant change in temperature, with a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, bringing temperatures closer to the seasonal average.

Just a few days ago, regions like Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala had experienced heatwave conditions, which now appeared to have eased due to rainfall and cooler winds.

IMD Warns of Continuing Severe Weather

IMD officials said the weather activity was expected to continue throughout the day, particularly in the districts under the Orange Alert. Speaking on the current situation, IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma said:

"Thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh. An Orange Alert has been issued for districts with more intense activity, while Yellow Alerts are in place for areas expecting moderate weather events. People are advised to stay indoors during severe weather."

Strong winds were also expected to accompany thunderstorms, especially in areas like Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba, increasing the risk of damage to property, trees, and transportation systems.

Temperature Dips Across the State

In Shimla, the temperature fell below 25°C due to the hailstorms and rain, with an overall drop of 4 to 5 degrees recorded in multiple locations. Residents reported a noticeable chill in the air, marking a dramatic shift from earlier heatwave conditions.

Forecast for the Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasted continued thunderstorm activity on April 12 in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Shimla, with alerts expected to remain in place for these districts.

However, from April 13 to April 16, the weather across the state is expected to remain clear, offering a brief respite from the ongoing stormy conditions.

Residents in the affected districts were advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions, including avoiding outdoor activities during peak storm hours, securing loose objects, and staying away from open areas during lightning activity.