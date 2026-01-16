Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused, Shrikant Pangarkar, Wins Jalna Civic Poll as Independent

Jalna, Maharashtra: Shrikant Pangarkar, who is among the accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, has been elected to the Jalna Municipal Corporation after winning the civic body polls as an independent candidate, according to official election results declared on Friday.

Pangarkar won from Ward No. 13, securing 2,661 votes, while his nearest rival, BJP candidate Raosaheb Dhoble, polled 2,477 votes. The municipal elections were held on January 15, with vote counting conducted across 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra.

Pangarkar had earlier served as a member of the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 to 2006, when the Shiv Sena was undivided. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

The win has drawn attention as Pangarkar continues to face trial in the high-profile 2017 murder case of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. He has not been convicted in the case and has consistently denied the charges against him.

Despite the serious charges, Pangarkar contested the civic polls as an independent. Most major political parties, including the BJP and others, had fielded candidates against Pangarkar, though the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena did not contest the Ward 13 seat, leaving the electoral field fragmented.

Following the declaration of results, Pangarkar was seen celebrating his victory with supporters, drawing fresh attention to the debate on the suitability of individuals facing serious criminal charges entering public office.

Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist and activist known for her outspoken views, was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, triggering widespread condemnation and protests across the country.

Pangarkar was arrested in August 2018 by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with various arms and explosives cases and was later named an accused in the Lankesh murder case. He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in September 2024.