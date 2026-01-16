‘US Intervenes for Oil, Not Democracy’: Mufti Appeals To Iran’s Leadership To Hear Protesters

New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appealed to the people of Iran to remain united against what she described as the “machinations” of the United States and Israel.

She also urged the Iranian leadership to respond to the grievances of protesters within the country.

“US has a habit of saying they want to establish democracy by removing leaders, which is totally wrong,” Mufti said. “In reality, they intervene only because they covet resources like oil and gas,”.

She warned that if Iran were to fall prey to foreign designs, its fate could mirror that of Syria. “If the people of Iran get trapped in these ploys, their condition will be worse than Syria,” she cautioned. “US and Israel are not friends of anyone; they are the biggest enemies of Muslims,”.

Mufti accused Washington of hypocrisy in its global interventions., “They claim atrocities are being committed in Muslim nations to justify their interference, but the biggest atrocities are happening in Gaza. Why does the US not intervene there?” she asked.

PDP chief expressed satisfaction that residents of Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, staged demonstrations in solidarity with Iran after Friday prayers.

“I am happy that people came out on the roads in Kashmir in support of Iran,” she said.

Turning to India’s ties with Tehran, Mufti lamented that nationwide demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic no longer occur as they once did.

“Kashmir has historically shared close cultural links with Iran. But ever since the BJP came to power, the atmosphere has changed, and people hesitate to protest,” she said.

Acknowledging that citizens everywhere have grievances with their governments, Mufti stressed that it is the responsibility of rulers to address them, “Every society has complaints against its government. Iranian leadership must listen to its people, but the people too must stay united to defeat external conspiracies,” she added.

On the issue of Kashmiri students studying in Iran amid the unrest, Mufti said she has appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to arrange special flights for their safe return, “I have requested the External Affairs Minister to ensure our students are brought back safely. Their families are worried, and the government must act swiftly,” she added.

Amid the unrest in Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out specific arrangements to safeguard and support its citizens and students living there.