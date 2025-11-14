Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
Gaya District Constituencies Result LIVE: BJP & HAM(S) Strong, RJD Holds Ground
2025 Bihar Election Result: Live updates from Gaya District as vote counting unfolds across key constituencies, including Gaya Town, Sherghati, Gurua, Tekari, Imamganj, and Atri. Track round-wise candidate leads, trails and real-time trends from the Gaya district constituencies. Elections 2025.
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest and most accurate results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Gaya district constituency-wise results, live trends, and expert analysis of the high-stakes contest between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Also in the fray is pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, whose performance will be crucial in shaping Bihar’s political future. The election outcome will also influence the trajectory of PK’s new party, Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and Tejashwi Yadav’s challenger status.
The Gaya district comprises 10 constituencies: Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Barachatti, Bodhgaya, Gaya Town, Tekari, Belaganj, Atri, and Wazirganj. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all ten seats in Gaya.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: RJD Leads in Tekari
Early trends from Tekari (Assembly Constituency 3/30, Gaya) show Ajay Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading with 11,662 votes, holding a margin of 4,334 over Anil Kumar of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), who has 7,328 votes. Other candidates are far behind: Uday Paswan (BSP) 334, Subodh Kumar Singh (Ind) 311, Shashi Kumar (Jan Suraaj) 225, Munna Kumar (Ind) 180, Dharmendra Paswan (Samata Party) 161, Manoj Kumar Bharti (Ind) 160, Ramjeet Singh (RJP) 80, Ashok Kumar (Ind) 54, Kundan Kumar (Ind) 43, and Shaktiman Stutya (Vocal India Party) 29. NOTA has received 438 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:31 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: Romit Kumar (HAM-S) Leads in Atri
Early trends from Atri (Assembly Constituency 233, Bihar) show Romit Kumar of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leading with 9,852 votes, while Baijayanti Devi of RJD trails at 5,283 votes. Other candidates, including Md. Vakil Varish (BSP), Shailendra Kumar (Jan Suraaj), and several independents, are far behind with under 400 votes each.
14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: BJP's Birendra Singh Retains Seat
Birendra Singh of the BJP has once again secured victory in Wazirganj, winning in 2025 with 5,492 votes, defeating Awadhesh Kumar Singh of the INC, who received 3,587 votes. Other candidates trailed far behind: Santosh Kumar (Jan Suraaj) 282, Chitranjan Kumar (BSP) 208, Chandan Kumar (Ind) 89, Prem Kumar (JJD) 58, Mohammad Julkar Nain (RLJP) 55, Suresh Rajvanshi (MSP) 45, and Sanjay Kumar (Ind) 44.
14 November 2025 at 10:09 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: HAM(S) Takes Early Lead in Barachatti
In Barachatti, Jyoti Devi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is leading with 4,764 votes, holding a margin of 1,400 over RJD’s Tanushree Kumari, who has 3,364 votes. Other candidates from BSP, Jan Suraaj Party, Peoples Party of India (Democratic), Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Socialist Party (India), and independents are trailing far behind in the early count.
14 November 2025 at 09:58 IST
Gaya Town Election Results Live : Prem Kumar (BJP) Leads in Early Count
In Gaya, BJP’s Prem Kumar is leading with 5,493 votes after the first round, ahead of INC’s Akhaury Onkar Nath who trails with 3,092. Other candidates, including Dhirendra Agarwal (Jan Suraaj Party), Mohan Kumar (Gantantrik Samaj Party), Rafatali Khan (BSP), Anil Kumar (AAP), and several independents, are far behind in the early trends.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Gaya Election Results Live: BJP Leads
Prem Kumar from BJP is leading
14 November 2025 at 09:39 IST
Gaya Election Results Live I JDU Leads
JDU leads in Bodhgaya.
14 November 2025 at 09:18 IST
Gaya Election Results Live
14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST
Gaya Election Results Live
Deepa Kumari (HAM-S) leading in Imamganj (SC)
14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST
Gaya Election Results Live
Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD) leading in Bodh Gaya (SC)
14 November 2025 at 09:06 IST
Gaya Election Results Live
In Atri, RJD’s Baijayanti Devi is currently leading.
14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST
Gaya Election Results Live
Prem Kumar of BJP is leading from Gaya city
14 November 2025 at 08:07 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Wazirganj constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Atri constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Belaganj constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Tekari constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Gaya Town constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Bodhgaya (SC) constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Barachatti (SC) constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:09 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Imamganj (SC) constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:09 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Sherghati constituency begins.
14 November 2025 at 08:08 IST
Gaya Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Gurua constituency begins.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:04 IST