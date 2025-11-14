Gaya District Constituencies Result LIVE: BJP & HAM(S) Strong, RJD Holds Ground

Gaya District Constituencies Result: LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest and most accurate results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Gaya district constituency-wise results, live trends, and expert analysis of the high-stakes contest between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. Also in the fray is pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, whose performance will be crucial in shaping Bihar’s political future. The election outcome will also influence the trajectory of PK’s new party, Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and Tejashwi Yadav’s challenger status.

The Gaya district comprises 10 constituencies: Gurua, Sherghati, Imamganj, Barachatti, Bodhgaya, Gaya Town, Tekari, Belaganj, Atri, and Wazirganj. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all ten seats in Gaya.