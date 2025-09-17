Gemini AI Durga Puja 2025: Top 5 Prompts to Create Viral Festive Look

Trends and viral memes drive social media today, with technology being the daily driver mostly. Many may argue, but it is a fact that as soon as there is something new to try on in technology, social media websites are flooded with the results. We saw the recent Ghibli trend where every second person on social media was busy transforming their selfies or private photos into the animation style of Studio Ghibli using artificial intelligence and then witnessed the madness over the Gemini AI saree trend. With festive mode on and Durga Puja, one of the major festivals of India, approaching, we see people creating ethnic puja looks with dramatic backdrops and surreal lighting.

Users are seen draped in glamorous ensembles - women in ethnic saree and men donning traditional wear- creating their personalised Durga Puja looks for this year. These images are shareable and can be easily shared across various social media platforms in just a few taps. In case you are missing out on this trend and want to join in, here are 5 top prompts from us to help you create your viral Durga Puja AI look.

it's not all about celebration—it's all about transformation, imagination, and stealing the spotlight in your most iconic avatar.

In case you are left behind on this trend this Pujo and would like to join the bandwagon, here are 5 best prompts from us to assist you steal attention this Durga Puja AI looks.

Here are some prompts for AI-stylized Durga Puja images:

Prompt 1- You may Join the Garba trend using this Prompt

USE THIS- Turn this photo into a cinematic Garba portrait. Dress her in a bright Chaniya Choli with opulent textures and classic embroidery. Grace her with soft, flowing curls and a delicate bindi on her forehead, embodying the bright spirit and sheen of Navratri celebrations.

Prompt 2- You can kill a saree look with this prompt-

Create an image of a women with a durga puja backdrop , elegantly draped in a traditional Indian Saree with intricate designs and ornaments, studded with mirrors, beads, and sporting a rich golden necklace and bracelets. She must hold a well-styled ornamental mangtika.

Prompt 3 - Prompts for Boys carrying a Desi look

Design a cinematic festive portrait of a boy dressed in a distressed, vintage-style denim jacket—faded and optionally patched—over a colorful knee-length kurta.Couple the outfit with skinny-fit pants in a contrasting bold color. Accessorize with a large hoop nose ring, a tough leather band, and a small sling bag draped over the shoulder. Finish with tough leather boots. Employ warm lighting and a celebratory background to create a modern celebration feel with cultural origins.

Promp 4- Prompt for The Sassy Sherwani for Boys:

An antique sherwani in an unexpected shade, like mint green, coral, or lavender with a printed Nehru jacket in a paisley or floral print. Replace conventional churidar pants with harem pants or loose, fitted trousers for a contemporary fit. Include a printed pocket square or brocade stole to give it a lift.

Prompt 5- Vintage-style Durga Puja portrait prompts for girls

Make vintage-style Durga Puja portrait of a girl in a traditional red-and-white Bengali saree with subtle embroidery and soft fabric textures. Style her hair loose waves or a classic bun, decorated with fresh flowers. Add a for creating timeless, Instagram-worthy portraits that are both vintage + Traditional red bindi of subtle color and gold accessories—earrings, bangles, and a statement necklace. The background must have the impression of a softly lit Durga Puja pandal with diyas that seem to glow, floral garlands, and a faint glimpse of the Durga idol. Use a warm, grainy film filter to bring a sense of nostalgia for a 90s festive movie.