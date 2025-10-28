Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Women’s Premier League Begins Oct 29 In Baramulla

Baramulla: In a landmark celebration of women's empowerment and sportsmanship, the picturesque town of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Women’s Premier League (KWPL). The pioneering tournament, dedicated to the memory of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Late Gen Bipin Rawat, is set to inspire the women of Kashmir, encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports and leadership roles.

The tournament, scheduled to run from October 29 to November 05 the KWPL, features 16 talented teams, including 8 professional teams from various districts of Kashmir and 8 amateur teams from local schools and colleges. These teams will compete in a series of thrilling matches, culminating in the grand finale on November 05. The league is being organised with the support of the Indian Army, Baramulla Cricket Forum, and the district administration, showcasing the collective effort towards peace and progress in the Valley.

Platform For Kashmiri Women Athletes

The initiative underlines the growing participation of Kashmiri women in mainstream sporting activities and highlights how the region continues to embrace unity, resilience, and empowerment through sports.

Beyond the competition, the KWPL seeks to strengthen camaraderie, confidence, and opportunity for young women athletes, encouraging them to dream big and represent Kashmir at the state and national level.

Tribute To Gen Bipin Rawat’s Vision

Speaking about the event, Mr Zubair, General Secretary of the Baramulla Cricket Forum, stated, “The Gen Bipin Rawat Memorial KWPL is a tribute to the late General’s vision of a confident and empowered youth in Kashmir. It reflects the growing sense of aspiration and pride among the people of the Valley. Such events provide a vital platform for young women players to come out and showcase their talent.”

Notably, the pioneering event promises to be a symbol of hope, inclusion, and progress in the heart of Kashmir, as it brings together talented women athletes, promotes sportsmanship, and celebrates the spirit of empowerment. The KWPL is set to leave a lasting impact on the region, inspiring a new generation of Kashmiri women to pursue their dreams and reach new heights.

