'Gen Next Mumbai': Counter-Protest Held Against Cockroach Janata Party in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A group of people identifying themselves as members of “Gen Next Mumbai” held a counter-protest against the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on Friday.

One of the protesters alleged that people such as Abhijeet Dipke speak of dismantling the Constitution and said the group had gathered for a peaceful demonstration to protect and respect the Constitution.

“People like Abhijeet Dipke speak of dismantling the Constitution. Today, however, we stand beneath the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar because we know how to protect and respect the Constitution. That is why we have gathered here for a peaceful demonstration; the conduct of the Cockroach Janata Party will not be tolerated,” the protester said.

Meanwhile, activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Advertisement

Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call. In Delhi, security was tightened in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was a “traitor” and alleged that he is the "real anti-national", and said the protest in Mumbai would receive support from people across the country.

Advertisement

“The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come,” Das said.

Reacting to the CJP protest in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the allegations being raised against the Election Commission had already been countered.

“The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” Fadnavis said.