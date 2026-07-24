Gen Z-Style Video Impact? PM Modi Gains 1 Million Instagram Followers After Posting Late Night Selfie Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gained around 1 million followers on Instagram after posting a late night Gen Z-style video on social media to address the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak controversy.

PM Modi presently has 102 million followers.

PM Modi's ‘Gen Z-Style’ Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a ‘Gen Z-style’ video on social media at 11:52 pm on Thursday. The PM had used the front camera to shoot the selfie video, that gave it an appearance of being an Instagram reel.

In the video, PM Modi addressed the students' protest, noting that paper leak is not an “ordinary issue”: “Mai jaanta hu ki paper leak koi mamuli vishya nahi hai. Laakho Vidyarthi aur unke abhibhavako ke liye bohot hi peedadayak hai. (Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families.)"

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The PM added, “Aur isiliyae paper leak ghatna se ab tak, pichle dhai mahino se anek kadam uthyae gae hai. (That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months.) The culprits have been caught and are in jail."

He added that the government's most important responsibility was to ensure that not even a single year is wasted for students and hence it was very important to take the exams immediately.

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PM Modi further said, “The government has now used its full power to arrange for the exams of at least 22 lakh students. And now, five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results have come out. And the news of the students' happiness has spread all over the country. But we are not among the people who are satisfied there. And that is why I had instructed the departments for a fast-track court today.

“Today (July 23), the departments worked hard and gave me an adjournment late at night. Tomorrow (July 24), there will be a discussion in the Cabinet. After the advice of the Cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of the Parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible,” he added.

‘PM Trying To Match Gen-Z Wavelength’

A netizen noted that with the late-night selfie video, PM Modi was “trying to match the wavelength of Gen Z”.