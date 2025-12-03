38 IndiGo Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Triggering Massive Disruptions

Delhi: As flight disruptions rocked multiple airports since Wednesday morning, sources have now reported that 38 IndiGo flights have been delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi due to “technical issues and operational requirements."

“38 IndiGo flights are delayed from Delhi airport due to technical issues and operational requirements," ANI reported citing sources.

IndiGo flights have been facing delays, cancellations or disruptions at multiple cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This has caused considerable inconvenience to passengers who were forced to wait at these airports for long hours. Mumbai reported 32 cancellation and Hyderabad 20 by Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

At the Ahmedabad airport, IndiGo flight operations were delayed since Wednesday morning leading to a massive crowd of passengers at the airport. Some of them had gathered at the airport since Tuesday 5 pm. Visuals from the spot showed angry passengers asking about their flight status from an IndiGo customer service executive.

Passengers also faced considerable delays at the Hyderabad airport. The airport directed the affected passengers to proceed to IndiGo’s customer service team directly.

“Some IndiGo flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Operations at RGIA remain normal, and passengers are requested to contact IndiGo’s customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status," the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad said.

IndiGo issued a statement on the ongoing flight delays, saying that the disruptions were due to multiple factors and that its teams are working to address the issue.

"We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Flight operations were also impacted at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday after IndiGo cancelled 42 flights. Airport sources attributed the cancellations to “operational reasons”. In addition to these cancellations, four other flights experienced delays due to late arrivals. The affected routes included major metro and business destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

Many passengers reported long waiting hours, lack of communication from the airline, and challenges in rescheduling or securing refunds.

The flight disruptions by IndiGo started from Tuesday when several flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility. The disruptions continued through Wednesday.

Airport sources said that two incoming flights scheduled for Hyderabad were diverted due low visibility. While flight XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, flight 6E 352 from Pune was redirected to Bengaluru. Officials said more diversions could not be ruled out depending on weather conditions. Multiple departures from Hyderabad were also delayed due to what airlines described as operational issues.