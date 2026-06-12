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  • Nation Still In Mourning: Grief Remains Fresh One Year After Deadliest Ahmedabad Air India Crash - 260 Lives Lost, Many Questions Still Unanswered
A tail of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane that crashed is seen stuck on a building after the incident in Ahmedabad

Nation Still In Mourning: Grief Remains Fresh One Year After Deadliest Ahmedabad Air India Crash - 260 Lives Lost, Many Questions Still Unanswered

A year has passed since the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, but grief and questions remain for victim families. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, hitting a busy road and a student hostel mess. The tragedy killed 260 people – 241 on the plane and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.

Vanshika Punera
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A year has passed since that tragic afternoon when the sky over Ahmedabad became a scene of horror, leaving lasting pain for the city and the families who lost their loved ones. Image: AP
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People gather near a damaged building at the site where an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India. 

Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave
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A family member cries upon hearing the news of her brother who died when the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India, June 12. Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave
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Rescuers work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state Image: AP
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Inside view of a canteen building where the tail of an airplane stuck after it crashed in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, India, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Image: AP
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Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Image: AP
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A view shows the rear of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane following its crash, in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025.

Image: Central Industrial Security Force

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Published By:
 Vanshika Punera

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