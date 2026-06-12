Updated 12 June 2026 at 12:25 IST Nation Still In Mourning: Grief Remains Fresh One Year After Deadliest Ahmedabad Air India Crash - 260 Lives Lost, Many Questions Still Unanswered A year has passed since the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, but grief and questions remain for victim families. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12, hitting a busy road and a student hostel mess. The tragedy killed 260 people – 241 on the plane and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.