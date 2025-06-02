BEMLS Bengaluru To Produce India's First Bullet Train: Details Here

India's First Bullet Train: Bharat Earth Movers Limited is a government-owned company that will manufacture India’s first bullet train. According to Financial Express reports, the company will produce the first prototype of the bullet train at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Since the coaches of the bullet train will be produced locally at a significantly lower cost compared to international models, the upcoming bullet train is likely to make high-speed rail travel more reasonable and accessible for users. The design of the first coach of the bullet train is currently underway.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s first bullet train:

Where will the production of the bullet train start?

Financial Express have reported that the prototype models of the bullet train will be developed from September 2025.

When will the test runs of the bullet train begin?

According to reports, since the production will begin in September 2025, the test trials are expected to commence from December 2026 on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

How many coaches will be there in India’s first bullet train?

India’s first bullet train will comprise eight coaches. According to reports, the coaches of the bullet train are designed to achieve a top speed of 280 km/h.

What is the cost of India’s first bullet train?

Since BEML will use indigenous materials in the manufacturing of the bullet train coaches, the cost of them is likely to be reduced significantly. According to reports, the cost of the project is around ₹866.87 crore, wherein the cost of each coach is around ₹27 crore.

What is the operational speed of the bullet train in India?

Reports say that since the coaches are designed to achieve a top speed of 280 km/h, the operational speed of the bullet train will be 249 km/h.

Which other coaches are manufactured by BEML?