Updated May 4th 2025, 15:25 IST

Breaking: Maharashtra HSC Exam Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC exam results 2025 tomorrow, May 5 at 1 PM.

The results can be accessed through the following websites: hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

To view their results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit cards.

Published May 4th 2025, 15:25 IST