Breaking: Maharashtra HSC Exam Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 1 PM

Updated May 4th 2025, 15:25 IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC exam results 2025 tomorrow, May 5 at 1 PM.
The results can be accessed through the following websites: hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, msbshse.co.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.
To view their results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit cards.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 4th 2025, 15:25 IST