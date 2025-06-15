Visuals Show Massive Rescue Operation In Pune After Old Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River

Updated 15 June 2025 at 18:40 IST
Pune: Emergency teams are conducting a large-scale rescue mission in Pune’s Kundmala area following the collapse of an old bridge over the Indrayani River on Sunday afternoon. The event took place at 2 PM in Maval taluka, s 15 people fell into the river.
Authorities feared several people had been swept away because of weekend crowds. The current number of rescued individuals stands between six and seven and they have been sent to the hospital to get medical attention. Under the debris two women remain trapped, cranes are being deployed to free them. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey confirmed that two people were killed in the collapse.
Rescue operations are underway and local authorities are working to rescue the survivors. More details awaited.
Published 15 June 2025 at 17:01 IST