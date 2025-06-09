India's Second Longest Expressway: Chennai-Surat Corridor To Reduce Travel Time By 6 Hours | What We Know

Chennai-Surat Expressway is being constructed as India's second longest expressway. | Image: X

Chennai: The Chennai-Surat Expressway, being touted as one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), construction is under progress. The 8-lane greenfield expressway will connect Chennai in Tamil Nadu to Surat in Gujarat, spanning approximately 1,271 kilometers. The expressway will pass through key states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Once completed, the travel time is expected to reduce by approximately 6 hours, as it will avoid congested cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The 8-lane greenfield project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore, and has access-controlled design standards.

Chennai-Surat Expressway: What We Know

The length of the expressway is 1,271 kilometers.

It is the second longest expressway in India, after the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

The expressway covers six states -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The total cost is Rs 45,000 crore and will reduce travel time by 6 hours.

The estimated completion date is 2027. Out of the total 14 packages, work on Package IV is nearing completion.

The Chennai-Surat Expressway is a greenfield, access-controlled, 8-lane expressway.

