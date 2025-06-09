India's Second Longest Expressway: Chennai-Surat Corridor To Reduce Travel Time By 6 Hours | What We Know

Updated 9 June 2025 at 17:56 IST
Chennai: The Chennai-Surat Expressway, being touted as one of the biggest infrastructure projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), construction is under progress. The 8-lane greenfield expressway will connect Chennai in Tamil Nadu to Surat in Gujarat, spanning approximately 1,271 kilometers. The expressway will pass through key states Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.
Once completed, the travel time is expected to reduce by approximately 6 hours, as it will avoid congested cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.
The 8-lane greenfield project is being constructed at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore, and has access-controlled design standards.
Published 9 June 2025 at 17:56 IST