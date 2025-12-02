Delhi Braces For Chilly December, IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert

Delhi: In a significant weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, mentioning that cold wave conditions may hit the national capital in the first week of December. The IMD predicted that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 2-3°C in the next three days. The temperature is likely to rise by 2-3°C during the subsequent three days, it added.

The national weather forecasting agency further added that no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely during the next 24 hours and temperature is expected to fall by about 2°C during the subsequent two days. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal (-1.6 to -03.0°C) to appreciably below normal (-3.1 to -05.0°C) during the above period, it added.

The IMD further stated that cold wave conditions may be witnessed at isolated places in the national capital on December 5, when the maximum temperature may be 22-24°C while the minimum temperature is expected to be 5-7°C.

According to the latest bulletin, on December 3, the maximum temperature is expected to be 23-25°C, while the minimum temperature may be 7-9°C. On December 4, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 22-24°C while the minimum may be 6-8°C, the IMD said. On December 6, the maximum temperature will hover around 22-24°C. while the minimum may be around 7-9°C, it stated. On December 7, maximum temperatures will rise to 23-25°C and the minimum may dip to 7-9°C. On December 8, the maximum temperature may be 24-26°C while the minimum may be 8-10°C, according to IMD forecast.

What Is A Cold Wave?

The IMD usually declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and is also at least 4.5°C below normal. However, this threshold should be met at two or more stations for two consecutive days.

How Is Delhi's Air Quality?

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorised Delhi AQI (Air Quality Index) as 'Very Poor'. The AQI in Delhi is reported to be around 304, according to the latest data. Most of the areas were seen to be blanketed by a layer of smog.