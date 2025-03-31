Delhi Set to Get Yamuna Riverfront: Check Location, Date and Other Details

Updated March 31st 2025, 11:37 IST
Yamuna Riverfront: After a long wait, Delhi is all set to get a Yamuna riverfront at the site of the former Millennium Park Bus Depot near Sarai Kale Khan.
According to reports, people will get to experience a vibrant riverfront which will feature several attractions, including a central piazza, local shopping experiences similar to those at Sunder Nursery, a topiary park, two parking areas, and a stunning promenade spanning 25 hectares.
It has also been reported that 5 of the 11 subsections of the restoration and rejuvenation plan have already been developed, including Vasudev Ghat, which was visited by the newly elected BJP -led Delhi Cabinet after assuming office in February. Asita East, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat and West banks were among the others.
Although the Yamuna and its floodplain fall under the O Zone category, exceptions are being made under court orders for major projects like the Commonwealth Games Village and flyovers, allowing for permanent constructions and concrete structures.
The rejuvenation project that spans around 1,660 hectares will also have unpaved walking and cycling tracks across all 11 subsections, riverine grasses to maintain ecological balance, and depressions to store excess water for enhancing floodplain management and sustainability.
