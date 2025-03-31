Delhi Set to Get Yamuna Riverfront: Check Location, Date and Other Details

Yamuna Riverfront: After a long wait, Delhi is all set to get a Yamuna riverfront at the site of the former Millennium Park Bus Depot near Sarai Kale Khan.

What can people expect to experience?

According to reports, people will get to experience a vibrant riverfront which will feature several attractions, including a central piazza, local shopping experiences similar to those at Sunder Nursery, a topiary park, two parking areas, and a stunning promenade spanning 25 hectares.

A scenic promenade. Image: Rep pic/Pixabay.

It has also been reported that 5 of the 11 subsections of the restoration and rejuvenation plan have already been developed, including Vasudev Ghat, which was visited by the newly elected BJP -led Delhi Cabinet after assuming office in February. Asita East, Amrut Biodiversity Park, Yamuna Vatika near Rajghat and West banks were among the others.

O zone area

Although the Yamuna and its floodplain fall under the O Zone category, exceptions are being made under court orders for major projects like the Commonwealth Games Village and flyovers, allowing for permanent constructions and concrete structures.

1,660-hectare broader rejuvenation project