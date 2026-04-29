Delhi Shocker: Teen Killed by Truck Mid-Call With Father While Returning From IPL Match

Abhav Bhatia, a class 10 student, was returning after watching the IPL match between Delhi and Bengaluru . While he was on his way home, he talked to his father and said that he was coming home. He was with his 20- year- old cousin Yagya.

As the duo passed Ashoka Road, Abhav called his father , Sumit, to say that he would reach home soon. While the call was ongoing, a truck rammed into the bike. The phone slipped from his hands, and it was quiet. After some time, a stranger picked up the call and informed Abhav's father that he was no more.

Declared Dead in Hospital

The police received a call about the accident around 10:30 PM on Monday, and after reaching the spot, they found both boys lying unconscious on the road in serious condition. They were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma.

Abhav was a class 10 student at Hansraj School in Delhi, whereas Yagya was a Bachelor of Science student at Swami Vivekananda University. The police, in a statement, said that Yagya and Abhav were riding home after watching the IPL match between Delhi and Bengaluru on Monday night when a truck hit them from behind.

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Truck Ran Over the Heads

None of them were wearing helmets. The truck ran over the heads of the boys, said their uncle Hitesh to the news agency PTI. The younger boy was speaking to his father on the phone and suddenly went silent as the phone slipped from his hand. Someone else picked up the call and informed the family about the accident," he added, and also said that the family was demanding strict action against the accused truck driver. According to eyewitnesses , the impact on the bike was so severe that both victims and the vehicle were flung onto the road.

The people standing close alerted the police and helped shift them to the hospital, but they still could not save them. Moreover, the district crime team and forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. A case has also been registered under the relevant sanctions based on the inputs of eyewitnesses.

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