Delhi Traffic Alert: Diversions Announced Amid Protest at Rohini Court on August 25—Check Alternative Routes

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for Commuters in the national capital. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital, preparing them to brace for heavy traffic disruptions on Monday, August 25, as protests by advocates across Delhi courts are set to impact several key routes. They have also urged the public to avoid certain areas and plan their travel accordingly.

The protest, particularly concentrated around Rohini Court, will affect movements in Rohini, Pitampura, and surrounding areas from 10 AM onwards on 25 August 2025.

Routes With Roadblocks and Diversions

According to the advisory, multiple roadblocks and diversions will be put in place to manage traffic flow. Commuters are advised to steer clear of several major roads, including Madhuban Chowk, Rohini Court, Pitampura, Shiva Market and the nearby areas.

Diversions will be implemented at: Lala Jagannath Marg, Sai Baba Chowk, Kohat Enclave, Aashiana Chowk Road, Power House, and Outer Ring Road near Shiva Market.

For commuters from Rithala to Wazirpur: Take Sai Baba Chowk → M2K Cinema Rohini → Outer Ring Road → Britannia Chowk or Peeragarhi.

For traffic from Wazirpur towards Rohini/Rithala: Use Britannia → Shakurpur Railway Station Road → Outer Ring Road → M2K Rohini Road → Sai Baba Chowk.

Avoid: Madhuban Chowk, Rohini Court, and Lala Jagat Narayan Marg. Instead, take the NSP and Kohat Enclave routes leading to Maya Muni Ram Marg.

Alternative Routes for the Commuters

To minimise disruptions, commuters can take the following alternative routes:

For those travelling towards Dwarka, IGI Airport, or Gurugram, use UER-II to bypass the affected zones.

Authorities strongly recommend opting for Delhi Metro services to avoid long delays.

Precautions for Commuters

Delhi Traffic Police has recommended that citizens: