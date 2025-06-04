Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Light Rain and Thunderstorms, Wet Spell in the Capital to Continue Till Thursday

New Delhi: The Indian Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert in the national capital with warning of possible thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds.

The maximum temperature today could be 32 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted more showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h throughout the day. Delhi is expected to see cloudy skies over the next two days, with the meteorological department issuing a safety advisory for the residents.

This morning the AQI in the capital has made it to the 'moderate' category at 178 at 8 am on 4 June, compared to 155 on Tuesday, 3 June. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning today, with temperatures starting at 25 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 71%.

Delhi's Weather Forecast for the Week:

From June 6, conditions are expected to stabilize with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising and expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds. No heatwave warning has been issued by IMD for now, and winds are expected to shift north-westerly with moderate speed.

Orange Alert In Himanchal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall, lightning, and strong winds, especially in districts like Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. These areas are under an orange alert, which indicates a moderate to high risk due to weather activity.

As per local weather reports, Kufri, Karsog, and Guler received around 20 mm rainfall, while several other places including Shimla, Mandi, Solan, and Una saw around 10 mm. Hansa reported 2.5 cm snowfall, adding to the sudden dip in temperatures across hilly areas.

Rising Flood In The North East

Meanwhile, the situation remains critical in several northeastern states due to ongoing floods and landslides caused by continuous heavy rain.

As of Tuesday, at least 47 people have died, and over 6.33 lakh residents have been affected across multiple states.