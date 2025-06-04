Weather Update: Orange Alert in Himachal, Storms Hit Delhi & Kolkata

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather warnings across northern and eastern India, with an orange alert for parts of Himachal Pradesh and yellow alerts for Delhi and Kolkata, as heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to lash several regions.

Orange Alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness intense rainfall, lightning, and strong winds, especially in districts like Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. These areas are under an orange alert, which indicates a moderate to high risk due to weather activity.

Other districts in the state are under a yellow alert, with predictions of thunderstorms and winds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h.

As per local weather reports, Kufri, Karsog, and Guler received around 20 mm rainfall, while several other places including Shimla, Mandi, Solan, and Una saw around 10 mm. Hansa reported 2.5 cm snowfall, adding to the sudden dip in temperatures across hilly areas.

Rain, Thunder in Delhi and Kolkata

Delhi woke up to cloudy skies and a pleasant morning after light rain helped bring down the heat. The IMD has predicted more showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h throughout the day.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 33°C and 35°C, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for the day.

Kolkata is also expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms today, as dark clouds covered parts of the city early this morning. Weather experts have advised residents to stay indoors during high wind periods.

Northeast Struggles Under Flood and Landslide Crisis

Meanwhile, the situation remains critical in several northeastern states due to ongoing floods and landslides caused by continuous heavy rain.

As of Tuesday, at least 47 people have died, and over 6.33 lakh residents have been affected across multiple states.

Assam alone reported 17 deaths, including five in Guwahati due to landslides.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 12 fatalities.

Meghalaya and Mizoram each saw six deaths.

Sikkim reported three deaths, while Tripura and Nagaland saw two and one fatalities respectively.