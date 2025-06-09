IMD Weather Update: Delhi Likely to Hit 45°C Amid Ongoing Heatwave, When Can Delhiites Expect Rain?

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts intense heat in the national capital on Monday, temperatures could rise to 45 Degrees Celsius. The day began with a minimum temperature of 27.6 Degrees Celsius. It is forecasted that the sky will remain mainly clear, with dust raising winds blowing West (20-30 kilometers per hour).

The IMD warns that the heat will intensify over the next week, rising 3 Degrees Celsius over the next three days and peaking at 45 Degrees Celsius. A yellow alert for hot & humid conditions has been issued. Strong winds and dry weather is expected till June 12.

Humidity & Air Quality

Humidity levels this morning were recorded at 48 percent, which could add to the discomfort caused by the scorching heat. The IMD on Sunday recorded a temperature of 42.1 Degrees Celsius, making this the hottest start to June in years.

The city's AQI was recorded at 219 this morning, falling in the ‘poor’ category according to IMD. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

When To Expect Showers In Delhi

Delhiites can expect relief from this weather starting Thursday. Early monsoon moisture could bring cloud cover, humidity and showers. The IMD forecasts cloudy skies with light rain and thunderstorms over Delhi till 15th June.