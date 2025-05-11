⁠’Doesn’t Understand A Thing About Chanakya’: Gaurav Arya Gets Solid Lesson From The Internet On Son Of A Pig Remark

Former Indian Army officer and YouTuber Gaurav Arya has stirred controversy after referring to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as a “son of a pig” during a live broadcast.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives on 22 April.

Araghchi had been on an official diplomatic tour, first visiting Pakistan and meeting its top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He arrived in India on May 8, where he held discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

In a now-viral video, Arya appeared visibly agitated as he criticised the timing and optics of Araghchi’s visit.

“He was in Pakistan and met top leadership, including Shehbaz Sharif. Then he came to India. This man — this ‘son of a pig’ — had to come to India when the Pahalgam attack happened. He told Jaishankar that Iran was with you,” Arya said on air.

The remark has sparked backlash on social media and from political commentators, with many calling it undiplomatic and inflammatory, especially in the context of sensitive international relations.

Gaurav Arya gets a solid lesson from the internet

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi responded strongly to the comment, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “Respect for guests has a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture. We Iranians consider our guests to be 'beloved by God.' How about you?"

In response to the growing backlash and diplomatic concern, the Indian Embassy in Iran issued a clarifying statement on X, distancing the government from Arya’s remarks, "The Indian Embassy in Iran would like to clarify that the person in the video is a private Indian citizen. His statements have nothing to do with India's official position, and the Indian government finds the disrespectful tone used in the video inappropriate.”