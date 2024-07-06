Published 21:45 IST, July 6th 2024
ED Files Charge Sheet, Attaches Assets of Ex J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam, Linked Persons
Alamgir Alam, a Congress politician and former rural development minister, apart from Lal and Jahangir Alam were arrested by the ED in this case.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Medha Singh
ED files charge sheet, attaches assets of ex J'khand minister Alamgir Alam | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:45 IST, July 6th 2024