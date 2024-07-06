sb.scorecardresearch
ED Files Charge Sheet, Attaches Assets of Ex J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam, Linked Persons

Alamgir Alam, a Congress politician and former rural development minister, apart from Lal and Jahangir Alam were arrested by the ED in this case.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Medha Singh
