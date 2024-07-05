sb.scorecardresearch
Vijayawada And Kurnool Flight Services to Begin Soon, Says AP Minister TG Bharat

Minister Bharat called on Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and requested for air connectivity between the two cities. K Ram Mohan Naidu promised to launch flight services soon and also take steps to provide night landing facility within a year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vijayawada and Kurnool flight services to begin soon | Image: Shutterstock
