Vijayawada And Kurnool Flight Services to Begin Soon, Says AP Minister TG Bharat
Minister Bharat called on Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and requested for air connectivity between the two cities. K Ram Mohan Naidu promised to launch flight services soon and also take steps to provide night landing facility within a year.
