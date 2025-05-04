Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto's X Accounts Blocked In India Amid Tensions Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The X (formerly Twitter) accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been blocked in India amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.

A message displayed on their respective accounts stated that the accounts had been withheld “in response to a legal demand.”

Responding to the Pahalgam attack, Imran Khan — who has been in jail since August 2023 — stated:

“Peace is our priority, but it should not be mistaken for cowardice. Pakistan has all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as my government, backed by the whole nation, did in 2019. I have always emphasised the importance of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions.”

Zardari, on the other hand, warned that the blood of Indians would flow in the Indus River if India attempted to block the waters.

“Indus is ours, and the Indus will remain ours — whether water flows in this Indus or their blood,” he said.

Which Are The Other Accounts Blocked By India?

Earlier this week, the Indian government also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

Additionally, India banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY News, BOL News, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News, and Razi Naama, following recommendations by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The official YouTube channel of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also blocked.

The Indian government stated that these channels were disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, as well as spreading false and misleading narratives and misinformation targeting India, its Army, and security agencies in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

About Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, is one of the deadliest in the recent history of the Kashmir Valley, claiming the lives of 26 people. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.

India's Countermeasures Against Pakistan

In response, India has vowed to track down the perpetrators, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi granting "complete operational freedom" to the Indian armed forces.