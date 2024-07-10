sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:08 IST, July 10th 2024

Indian-Origin Doctor Conducts UAE's First Living Donor Pediatric Liver Transplant

This was also the first living donor pediatric liver transplant in the country. The milestone surgery was carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr Rehan Saif.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian-Origin Doctor Performs UAE's First Living Donor Pediatric Liver Transplant
Indian-Origin Doctor Performs UAE's First Living Donor Pediatric Liver Transplant | Image: (Representational)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:08 IST, July 10th 2024