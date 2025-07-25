Indian Railways Successfully Tests First Hydrogen Powered Train Coach At Chennai Coach Factory | First Look Video | Image: X

India has successfully tested its first hydrogen-powered train coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, marking a breakthrough in green rail innovation.

This development positions Indian Railways as a frontrunner in producing engines powered by one of the cleanest sources of energy.

Announcing the successful trial run of the hydrogen-powered coach, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Hydrogen-powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai. India is developing a 1,200 HP hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology.”

According to the Minister, India is now working on a 1,200-horsepower hydrogen-powered train, which will place the nation at the forefront of global hydrogen train technology.

With this achievement, India joins a select group of countries utilising hydrogen for rail transportation.

The tested coach, known as the Driving Power Car, represents a significant step toward cleaner and more environmentally friendly railway systems. The Union Minister emphasised that this initiative reflects India’s commitment to renewable energy and future-ready transportation solutions.

India’s hydrogen-powered train dream

In 2023, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. Under these plans, the cost of producing one train would be around Rs 80 crore and an additional Rs 70 crore for Infrastructure allocation.

Additionally, a Rs 111.83 crore pilot project was launched to retrofit a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) with hydrogen fuel cells. This unit is set to operate on the Jind–Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

While hydrogen trains may be expensive to operate initially, costs are expected to decline over time.