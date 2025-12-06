IndiGo Announces Automatic Refunds for Travel Disruptions Between December 5-15, Cancellations Drop to 850 Flights

News Delhi: As flight disruptions continued to rock major airports throughout the country for the last few days, IndiGo on Saturday announced that it will automatically refunds all cancelled bookings and issue a complete waiver on cancellation or rescheduling charges for those who have booked their tickets between December 5 and 15.

The country's largest airline shared in a post on X that it would issue automatic refunds and full waivers to passengers, with “no questions asked."

"We will offer full waiver on all cancellations/reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025," IndiGo said, adding, "We are deeply sorry for the hardships caused."

In another press statement, IndiGo said that it is working ‘determinedly’ to bring its operations back on track across the network and that the number of its cancellations on Saturday has dropped to 850 flights, much lower than Friday's figures.

“Our teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period. Today the number of cancellations has dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to yesterday. We’re continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days,” the airline said.

IndiGo also stated that along with addressing refunds for passengers affected by flight disruptions on priority, it is also working closely with all airports to ensure timely updates are provided to their customers at airport terminals, on their official website, and via direct notifications.

“We strongly urge our customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goind.go.in/check-flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport as we are diligently working to add more resilience to our processes. For refund assistance, please visit https://www.goindigo in/refund.html or contact our customer support,” it said.

Thanking all IndiGo employees and ground staff for their support during this difficult time, IndiGo issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to all passengers, and ensured that they would restore normalcy at the earliest.

The decision to offer automatic refunds for all affected passengers comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay.

According to an official release, the Ministry mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7. The Ministry also emphasised not to levy any rescheduling charges for the affected passengers. It also warned that any delay or non-compliance in processing refunds will lead to immediate regulatory action.

The aviation ministry also instructed IndiGo to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells which can proactively contact affected passengers and ensure that refunds and alternative travel arrangements are processed seamlessly so that passengers do not need to follow-up repeatedly. The ministry also directed the airline to ensure that the automatic refund system remains active until operations stabilise completely.

The ministry also directed IndiGo to ensure that all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to the passenger's residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours, the release mentioned. It has also asked airlines to clearly communicate with passengers about their tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation wherever required.