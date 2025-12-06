IndiGo Cancellations Status Quo: 452 Flights Scrapped Nationwide; Hyderabad Hit With 69 Cancellations, Delhi 106, Mumbai 109

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines operations continued to remain severely disrupted across major airports on Saturday, with as many as 452 flights cancelled. This has led to inconvenience for thousands of passengers stranded in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The total flights cancelled included 69 flying to Hyderabad, 106 to Delhi, 109 to Mumbai, 48 to Chennai, 19 to Ahmedabad, 69 to Hyderabad, six to Jaipur, 10 to Chandigarh and 20 to Visakhapatnam, as of 9 am on Saturday.

At Delhi airport, the 106 IndiGo flights cancelled included 54 departures and 52 arrivals. In Mumbai, the total cancellations included 51 arrivals and 58 departures, as per Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at 9 am. In Hyderabad, the 69 cancelled flights included 26 arrivals and 43 departures. Flight cancellations hit Pune airport on Saturday as well with IndiGo cancelling 14 arrivals and 28 departures from the city.

Seven IndiGo flights departing from Lucknow Airport have been cancelled, as of 9 am. According to officials from the Thiruvananthapuram airport, IndiGo has cancelled six flights, including three arrivals and three departures.

The Dehradun Airport has posted on ‘X’ that limited IndiGo flights are operating from the city on Saturday. Passengers were advised to verify their flight status before arriving at the airport. Meanwhile, the Jammu Airport looked deserted on Saturday as several IndiGo flights got cancelled.

Earlier in the day, 19 IndiGo flights were cancelled at the Ahmedabad airport, between 12:00 am and 6:00 am including seven arrivals and 12 departures. Indigo flights to and from Bengaluru Airport including 63 departures and 61 arrivals were cancelled. The list of IndiGo flight cancellations also included 16 from Srinagar, as of 8 am, and 42 from Pune. Six IndiGo flights from Jaipur also stood cancelled. These included flights to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi issued a passenger advisory on Saturday stating that flight operations are "steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy" following recent disruptions.