IndiGo Flight Delays: Passengers Create Chaos At Ahmedabad Airport, Seek Answers From Airline Staff

Ahmedabad: Flight operations of India's low-cost airline IndiGo were delayed at Ahmedabad airport since Wednesday morning. This led to a massive crowd of passengers at the airport. Several passengers had gathered at the airport since Tuesday 5 pm, due to delayed flights.

Visuals from the spot showed disgruntled passengers demanding explanation from an IndiGo customer service executive at the airport. “Kitna time lagega (How much time will it take?),” one of them was heard saying.

Meanwhile, IndiGo passengers faced considerable delays at the Hyderabad airport. The airport directed the affected passengers to proceed to IndiGo’s customer service team directly.

“Some IndiGo flights at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Operations at RGIA remain normal, and passengers are requested to contact IndiGo’s customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status," the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad said.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by IndiGo on the ongoing flight delays, the low cost carrier has attributed the flight disruptions to multiple factors like technical issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. The low cost airline added that its teams are working to normalise operations and are also providing alternative flight options or refunds to the affected customers.

"We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) faced significant disruption on Wednesday after IndiGo cancelled 42 flights. These cancellations included 22 arrivals and 20 departures. Several key domestic routes were also affected.

Airport sources attributed the cancellations to “operational reasons”, though no detailed explanation has been issued yet. In addition to the cancellations, four other flights experienced delays due to late arrivals, further contributing to the travel bottleneck at the airport.

Affected routes included major metro and business destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Many passengers reported long waiting hours, lack of communication from the airline, and challenges in rescheduling or securing refunds.

Earlier on Tuesday, several flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility. The disruptions continued through Wednesday.

Airport sources said that two incoming flights scheduled for Hyderabad were diverted due to low visibility. While flight XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, flight 6E 352 from Pune was redirected to Bengaluru. Officials said more diversions could not be ruled out depending on weather conditions. Multiple departures from Hyderabad were also delayed due to what airlines described as operational issues.