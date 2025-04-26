Influencer Misha Agrawal Dies Days Before Her 25th Birthday, Fans Shocked

Influencer Misha Agrawal, 24, passed away on Thursday, April 24, just days before her 25th birthday, leaving fans and followers in shock.

With over 300,000 followers on Instagram, Agrawal was a well-known figure in the creator community, admired for her witty humor, signature sarcasm, and relatable rants.

News of her untimely passing was shared on her official Instagram page on April 25, 2025.

Heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing

The Instagram post reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown Misha and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your heart and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts.”

The cause of Misha Agrawal’s death remains unknown, leaving many fans and internet users searching for answers.

Fans reaction

Many fans, struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking news, questioned in the comments whether it was a prank. Several internet users wrote:

“Is this a joke!!??? Please, someone say it’s a prank!”

“If it's a prank… I'm going to unfollow her.”

“:) Please no, Misha? Prank?”

“Whattt???? No way!!! Is this a prank? Lemme tell you, this is not funny!!”

With countless comments filled with disbelief and confusion, many simply asking “What?” those who were close to Misha left heartfelt messages, mourning her loss.

One user wrote, "Rest in peace, dear friend. I’ll carry our memories in my heart forever. I still can’t believe you’re gone, Misha. My world feels so empty without your light. You were my rock through every storm. I feel so lost without you, Misha."