Jammu on Alert: Pakistani Intruder Apprehended at International Border
A Pakistani man was apprehended by the BSF after attempting to illegally cross the International Border in Jammu on September 7. The intruder was detected moving suspiciously and ignored multiple warnings before being arrested.
New Delhi: In a major clampdown on the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to cross the Jammu border on the night of Sunday, September 7.
According to the BSF, at around 9:10 p.m., troops noticed suspicious activity near the International Border (IB) in Suchetgarh tehsil, Jammu district. The intruder, later revealed as Siraj Khan, son of Zahid Khan and a resident of 27 Chak village, Tehsil Bhalwal, District Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan, was seen moving aggressively towards the border fence. Despite repeated warnings, the intruder did not retreat.
Sensing a potential threat, BSF personnel fired multiple warning shots before successfully apprehending him. During a search, Pakistani currency was found on him.
The BSF has confirmed that the intruder has been handed over to the police for further investigation, and a formal protest is being lodged with the counterparts over the incident. He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning. Agencies suspect that he may have deliberately attempted to enter Indian territory with the intention of procuring strategic information. Multiple security and intelligence agencies are currently interrogating him.
The timely action of alert BSF troops once again stopped a potential security breach in the sensitive area, where such attempts have frequently been reported in the past. Earlier, a terrorist identified as Amir Nazir Dar was killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 14:21 IST