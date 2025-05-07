LeT's Muridke Markaz Funded By Osama Bin Laden Destroyed In Operation Sindoor

Osama Bin Laden financed construction of Mosque & Guest House within the Markaz Taiba complex in the year 2000. | Image: File photo

In a pre-dawn operation on Wednesday, Indian armed forces struck nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as payback for the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Several on social media have dubbed India's deepest strikes on Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, as “non-escalatory.” A video posted by the Indian Army on X, formerly Twitter, declared, “Justice is served,” as the government confirmed the targets included facilities used by banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The site set in a 82-acre complex also known as "terror nursery," has been on the hit list of Indian intelligence’s radar. This complex features a madrassa, market, residential area for terror entities, sports facility, a fish farm and agricultural tracts, including facilities for religious indoctrination, arms training, and recruitment.

Markaz Taiba's Osama Bin Laden Connection

Established in 2000 and allegedly funded in part by Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden with a contribution of Rs 10 million, the Markaz is central to the Hafiz Saeed-led terror outfit’s operations. This markaz enrols around 1,000 students in different cities annually there by highlighting the role of this markaz in churning out terror establishments for LeT each year.

The Markaz was reportedly used to train terror operatives involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, including Ajmal Kasab, who received intelligence training (daura-e-ribbaf) under the guidance of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, sources said.

At the behest of Pakistan’s ISI, all the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted ‘Daura-e-Ribbat’ (intelligence training) at this facility. David Coleman Headly & Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke along with Abdul Rehman Sayed, Haroon and Khurram (co-conspirators)

on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.