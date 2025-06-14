Long-Awaited Vikhroli Flyover Connecting Mumbai’s East-West Suburbs Opens Today – Know More

Updated 14 June 2025 at 21:52 IST
Mumbai: Good news for commuters as they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the much-anticipated Vikhroli flyover, connecting the eastern and western suburbs officially opened today.
The Vikhroli Flyover project, which had been under construction for several years, is expected to reduce travel time and ease bottlenecks along one of the city’s busiest corridors.
The flyover is a crucial addition to Mumbai’s road network, providing seamless connectivity between key areas such as Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Mulund. Authorities have stated that the new flyover will improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours when congestion has been a persistent issue.
Vikhroli Flyover Video
Residents and daily commuters welcomed the development, expressing optimism about shorter travel durations and reduced frustration from long-standing traffic snarls. “It’s a huge relief. We’ve waited for this flyover for so long, and now traveling across Vikhroli will be much smoother,” said a local resident.
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have assured that necessary traffic management measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth transition as drivers adapt to the new route.
Published 14 June 2025 at 21:52 IST