Long-Awaited Vikhroli Flyover Connecting Mumbai’s East-West Suburbs Opens Today – Know More

Mumbai: Good news for commuters as they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the much-anticipated Vikhroli flyover, connecting the eastern and western suburbs officially opened today.

Vikhroli Flyover Connecting Mumbai’s East-West Suburbs

The Vikhroli Flyover project, which had been under construction for several years, is expected to reduce travel time and ease bottlenecks along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The flyover is a crucial addition to Mumbai’s road network, providing seamless connectivity between key areas such as Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Mulund. Authorities have stated that the new flyover will improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours when congestion has been a persistent issue.

Travel time reduction: 30 minutes.

Flyover's width is 12 metres and Length is 615 metres.

Flyover completed in 3 phases, involving 18 spans of girders.

A holding bay has been provided on the western approach for public convenience.

Managed by the Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Residents and daily commuters welcomed the development, expressing optimism about shorter travel durations and reduced frustration from long-standing traffic snarls. “It’s a huge relief. We’ve waited for this flyover for so long, and now traveling across Vikhroli will be much smoother,” said a local resident.