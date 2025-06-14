Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 14 June 2025 at 21:52 IST

Long-Awaited Vikhroli Flyover Connecting Mumbai’s East-West Suburbs Opens Today – Know More

Good news for commuters as they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the much-anticipated Vikhroli flyover, connecting the eastern and western suburbs officially opened today.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vikhroli Flyover, Mumbai
Vikhroli Flyover, Mumbai | Image: BMC

Mumbai: Good news for commuters as they can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the much-anticipated Vikhroli flyover, connecting the eastern and western suburbs officially opened today. 

Vikhroli Flyover Connecting Mumbai’s East-West Suburbs

The Vikhroli Flyover project, which had been under construction for several years, is expected to reduce travel time and ease bottlenecks along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The flyover is a crucial addition to Mumbai’s road network, providing seamless connectivity between key areas such as Vikhroli, Powai, Ghatkopar, and Mulund. Authorities have stated that the new flyover will improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours when congestion has been a persistent issue.

Vikhroli Flyover Video 

  • Travel time reduction: 30 minutes.
  • Flyover's width is 12 metres and Length is 615 metres.
  • Flyover completed in 3 phases, involving 18 spans of girders.
  • A holding bay has been provided on the western approach for public convenience.
  • Managed by the Roads and Traffic Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ALSO READ: Man Dies After Falling Into Gap Between Platform And Train At Ghatkopar Station

Residents and daily commuters welcomed the development, expressing optimism about shorter travel durations and reduced frustration from long-standing traffic snarls. “It’s a huge relief. We’ve waited for this flyover for so long, and now traveling across Vikhroli will be much smoother,” said a local resident.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) have assured that necessary traffic management measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth transition as drivers adapt to the new route.

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 14 June 2025 at 21:52 IST